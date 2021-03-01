APC To Senator Abaribe: Apologise To Gov Yahaya Bello Or…

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded a public apology from Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe over his negative utterances against Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Mr Yekini Nabena, APC Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary made the demand in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while reacting to the development.

Abaribe is the Minority Leader of the Senate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District.

Nabena said a legal action would be taken against the senator if he failed to publicly apologise to the governor, saying that his utterances against the governor were “false, irresponsible and malicious.”

Abaribe and Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) had last week exchanged unfriendly banters on the floor of the senate over an alleged social media post.

The two senators were at loggerheads when a motion on urgent need for the restoration and revalidation of the Safe School Initiative was debated.

The APC spokesman said “And on this note, we insist that he must publicly withdraw the false statements made by him, or be prepared to face the full brunt of the law.

“Let us at this point say unequivocally that distinguished Sen. Smart Adeyemi is a high ranking senator with a formidable track record and antecedents to show for it.

“Prior to coming to the senate, he was a renowned journalist who served as the President of The Nigerian Union of Journalists for two terms.”

Nabena said Adeyemi was popularly known for his interest in the protection of the masses and would not support a governor who was not performing well as alleged by Abaribe.

He added that Abaribe`s utterances on the Kogi governor was not just an aspersion on Adeyemi, but other Senators representing Kogi in the Senate.

Nabena also said that the warning issued by the PDP on the issue, should therefore, be directed at Abaribe.

According to Nabena, Abaribe should have considered his governor and constituents before making false and unbridled statements against the governor.

“Having tried on more than one occasion to persuade Abaribe to do the honourable thing, without luck, Sen. Adeyemi’s retaliation is naturally expected.

“We therefore ask that Abaribe who is completely responsible for this current unrest being experienced by the people of Abia and the PDP, publicly retract his untrue comments.

“He should immediately apologise and spare the people of Abia the embarrassment they are currently facing with the whole world watching and noting the deplorable state of affairs in the state.

“This hostility instigated by Abaribe was not only mischievous but most unnecessary.

“Be that as it may, we have noted with great delight that the PDP acknowledged that the words of Sen. Adeyemi were respected by Nigerians while in the party,’’ he said.

Nabena stressed that this had not changed, adding that the credibility of Adeyemi`s words followed the integrity he built over the years and his undeniable wealth of experience.

He added that Adeyemi`s words had become more formidable under the APC since he joined its fold.