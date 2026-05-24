APC To Unveil Tinubu As Presidential Candidate At ICC

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President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag and certificate of return as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja following the nationwide collation of results from the party’s presidential primary election on Saturday.

The APC presidential primary elections committee will formally present the certificate and party flag to the president during the event.

Top party officials, including APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC), and lawmakers from the National Assembly, are expected to attend the ceremony alongside other party stakeholders.

Tinubu had earlier described the primaries as a reflection of internal democracy within the ruling party.

He after participating in the APC presidential primaries at Ikoyi-Obalende Ward L2 in Lagos.

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Tinubu said the exercise further strengthens grassroots participation in the democratic process.

The president, who arrived at the venue alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was received by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and other party leaders according presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Commending party members for their peaceful conduct, the president said, “This is a demonstration of internal democracy, and it has been going on very well according to plan. This is grassroots politics where every member of the party has the right to participate.

“It shows that we have internal democracy and it’s peaceful and well organised.”

Tinubu also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise across the states, praising governors and party officials for ensuring proper accreditation, validation, membership registration, and electoral procedures.

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“I am very satisfied that Governors have done well in their various states, from the ward congresses to Local Government congresses to the delegate accreditation, validation, membership registration and the certification of the electoral process. It has been done very well, and with this, you could rate democracy at a high level,” he said.

The president reaffirmed APC’s commitment to transparent and inclusive democratic processes, stressing that grassroots participation remains essential to sustainable democratic development.

He further commended electoral officials, party leaders, and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and credible exercise, while urging Nigerians to continue supporting democratic institutions and national unity.

Tinubu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to good governance, democratic ideals, and policies aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians and strengthening political stability nationwide.