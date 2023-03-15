APC Will Suffer Heavier Defeat On Saturday, Lagos LP Boasts

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party in Lagos State has boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would suffer heavier defeat than it did during the Presidential/National Assembly elections in February this Saturday.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER recalls that the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, polled 582,454 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes in Lagos.

The LP said that despite all the manipulations, suppressions and attacks on its supporters, the party won the presidential election in the state.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, the state secretary of the party, Sam Emeka Okpara, said that the party is not bothered about the gale of endorsements the incumbent governor and the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been getting in support of his bid to retain the number one seat in the state.

On Monday, the governorship candidates of the Young Progressive Party, (YPP), APP, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), NRM and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), stepped down and declared their support for Sanwo-Olu.

Also on Tuesday, the Accord Party in the state pulled out of its alliance with the LP and endorsed Sanwo, as their preferred candidate for the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Advertisement

According to Okpara, the insinuation in some quarters that the party is in a panic mode is not true, adding that LP in the state would never be in a panic mode.

“The whole world saw what happened on 25th (February). In spite of all the manipulations, all the suppressions, all the attacks, Labour Party won Lagos. And what happened on Saturday, the 25th of February, will be a child’s play to what’s going to happen on the 18th of March in Lagos,” Okpara said.

“I repeat, Labour Party is not in any panic mode and would never be,” he noted.

Reacting to unconfirmed report that a traditional ruler in one of the communities in the state has declared Oro festival that will run from today (Wednesday) till Saturday, the LP secretary alleged that it is one of the strategies the APC is trying to use to discourage voters.

“As far as the party is concerned, what you saw is one of the strategies the APC, the ruling party in Lagos is trying to use to discourage voters from coming out to exercise their franchise on Saturday.

Advertisement

“And we as a party, we’re calling all the relevant authorities; we’re calling the attention of the security agencies; we’re calling the international community to hear us and put it on record that all these voters suppression strategies the APC is planning to unleash on the citizenry would back fire.

.”we as a party, we’re not going to accept that. We as a party will never, never succumb to such threats and intimidation. That’s our position,” he said.