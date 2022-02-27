APC Wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency By-election 

Nigeria Politics
By News Agency of Nigeria
INEC-election-materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has declared Mr Alademayokun Olarewaju of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of Saturday’s by-election for the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency.

Declaring the result in Akure, the Returning Officer, Prof. Deji Ogunseni, said Olarewaju polled 26, 370 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who scored 24, 201 votes.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023 Election Timeline: INEC Gives Parties 10 Weeks To Produce Presidential, Governorship, Other Candidates

Ogunseni said Mr Olawale Oyekanmi of the Accord Party scored 41 votes; Mrs Oluwawemimo Fadekemi of ADP scored 465 votes; Joseph Ajayi of APP polled 125 votes; Johnson Olawusi of NRM scored 76 votes, while Opawole Tajudeen of SDP scored 68 votes.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacant seat, following the death of the member representing the constituency, Mr Adedayo Omolafe, in August, 2021. 

You might also like

2023 Election Timeline: INEC Gives Parties 10 Weeks To Produce Presidential,…

INEC Officials Abducted In Imo

11 Key Clauses In Electoral Act 2021 That Will Impact 2023 Elections

JUST IN: INEC Announces Next Step After Buhari Signed Electoral Bill

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.