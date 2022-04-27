APC Yet To Locate N43m Carted Away By Thief At Its National Headquarters

The ruling All Progressives Congress is at a loss on how a whopping N43,000,000 suddenly developed wings and disappeared in broad daylight at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party has been unable to find the huge sum of money 9 hours later when THE WHISTLER checked.

Sources told this newspaper that the money disappeared under the makeshift office in the open which is being used to sell and process forms for aspirants entering the secretariat to buy their expression of interest and nomination forms.

The commencement of sales of forms witnessed a huge gathering of supporters who gathered across the fence to cheer the aspirants.

The building called Buhari House which serves as the office of the party is under renovation, forcing the party to create a makeshift office under the canopy.

It was gathered that the money disappeared following a surge of people who succeeded in breaking into the compound, causing pandemonium.

It was in that ensuing pandemonium that the money said to be in an envelope disappeared.

Staff under the canopy were said to have claimed that the envelope may have fallen off, forcing a dismantling of the canopy only to find out that the money could no longer be traced.

The staff reported that the money was in dollar bills, making the size small enough to be easily carted away.

The officials, however, dispelled insinuations that the money was from the sale of forms, saying aspirants are mandated to pay for forms at the banks then proceed to the secretariat to show evidence before collecting their forms.

A source told journalists that, “It’s actually $75,000. You know there was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were trying to get in.

“When the parcel of money dropped, it went missing in a flash. By the time security operatives were alerted, the thief had vanished with the envelope,” the party source said.

Findings showed that the money has not been found. Attempts to speak with Mr Felix Morka, the party’s spokesman, failed as he did not respond to a text message sent to his telephone.