APC Youth Leader Endorses Adetilewa For Ijebu Central Federal Constituency

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The Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Hon. Aremu Babatunde has thrown his weight behind the Adetomiwa Adetilewa to run for the exalted office of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The youth leader disclosed on Thursday this during an engagement meeting with the aspirant in Ijebu Ode.

Babatunde revealed that youths across the constituency, under his leadership, have unanimously agreed that Adetilewa remains the most credible and dependable candidate to represent their interests at the National Assembly.

He emphasized that the decision was reached after careful consideration of the aspirant’s track record, vision, and commitment to youth development.

According to him, Adetilewa’s candidacy continues to gain widespread acceptance, noting that he enjoys strong backing from party leadership at all levels national, state, and local.

This, he said, further reinforces confidence in his ability to emerge victorious and deliver effective representation.

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Babatunde also used the opportunity to call on other youths in the constituency who are yet to align with the movement to join the campaign. He urged them to rally support and work collectively towards ensuring Adetilewa’s emergence at the polls and eventual representation at the National Assembly.

In his response, Adetilewa described the endorsement as a strong vote of confidence in his vision, capacity, and commitment to delivering quality representation for the people of Ijebu Central.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by this endorsement from the youth leadership of our great party. It is a clear indication that our message of inclusive development, youth empowerment, and responsive leadership is resonating with the grassroots,” he said.

He noted that young people remain a critical pillar in the political and socio-economic development of Ogun State, promising to prioritize policies and initiatives that would create opportunities for them.

The aspirant further emphasized that the support from party stakeholders, especially the youth wing, reinforces his resolve to run an issue-based campaign anchored on unity, progress, and service delivery.

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“This endorsement is not just about me; it is about the collective aspiration of our people for better representation. I assure you that I will not take this support for granted. Together, we will build a constituency that works for everyone,” he added.

He also called on other party faithful and constituents to join hands in strengthening the APC’s chances in the forthcoming elections, stressing the importance of cohesion and shared purpose.