APC Youths Stage Protest Against Buhari, Vow To Resist Imposition Of Party Executives

APC Youth Stakeholders Forum today staged protest against President Muhammadu Buhari at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Led by Mr Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, the conveners said their protest was informed by the unsavoury news that Buhari had anointed certain aspirants on the party ahead of the 26 March convention.

THE WHISTLER had reported that at a meeting before he departed for Kenya, Buhari had told the governors that his candidate was Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the National Chairmanship and Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani for Deputy Chairman, South.

The news which has pitted the party against the president appears to be tearing the party apart.

Speaking during the protest, Yusuf said their protest was to register serious warning that past mistakes “must be corrected by this convention that is scheduled for March 26, and we are saying that the party should not impose any candidate on the people. Party members and the delegates should be allowed to choose who will lead them at the national level.

“We have recommended very highly that all party stakeholders should be allowed to make their input, should be allowed to say what they want, who would lead them how, when, where and that is what we have settled for and that is why we are here today.

“We are more in number and we wanted this to go round the 36 states including the FCT. Just like now that our letter has been received by the leadership of the representative of the National Chairman who has given us all the necessary assurance that they are going to get back to us, that our recommendation will not be taken for granted, we will now beg all our members that we will all wait and see the outcome of this citizen action.”

When asked if the youths were not in agreement with Buhari on his choice, one of the conveners, Mr Muktar Akoshi, said, “The President is the president of Nigeria and you have not quoted the president saying that this is who I’m supporting and who I’m not supporting.

“So if any individual came out to say we will abide by what the president has said. Yes, everybody will give Mr president the respect of being the president of the federal Republic and also abide by anything he said but we are sure that Mr president who knows the definition of democracy, who knows that it is only good to allow people to choose who governs them, and who also wants to bring people back to the party because people have left the party, and we don’t want to miss people after the convention will not impose anyone.

“We have seen scenario after a convention people left the party to go and form a third force, we do not want that to happen.

“The best that can happen to prevent this is to have a leader that will be elected by the delegates and if anybody wins that means he has done his home work. What we are here to say is that we want the convention to be by delegate voting not by consensus.”

Yusuf added that, “What we are saying is that we need someone that party men, party fellows, the excos, the delegates will make their choice on who leads and govern them in the party.

Yusuf warned that, “One person cannot just go and endorse anybody. So we are avoiding a case where we would shoot ourselves on the foot.

“Mr president has done well for signing this electoral bill. We shouldn’t go at the end of the day to be caught up with ourselves.

“Nobody should parade himself as a consensus candidate. They should wait to see if the party agree and endorse a particular person, then so be it.

“We want a popular candidate if you know you are popular go and contest.”