APCON To Sanction Sterling Bank For Comparing Jesus With ‘Agege Bread’ In Easter Message

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria will sanction Sterling Bank for comparing the resurrection of Jesus Christ in its Easter message with the rise of ‘Agege Bread’.

The bank had shared the message “Like Agege Bread, He Rose” which was criticised by Christians.

The bank posted the message on its social media and sent it to customers via mail.

But the bank had apologised for the Easter message described by Nigerians as ‘provocative’.

Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Chief Executive Officer of APCON in a statement on Monday described the message as ‘provocative Easter celebration advertisement’.

According to him, APCON will ensure that Sterling Bank is sanctioned for such an offensive advertisement

He said, “The Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) has observed with displeasure the insensitive and provocative Easter celebration advertisement by Sterling Bank Plc which compared the resurrection of Christ with Agege Bread.

“The distasteful advertisement was neither submitted nor approved for exposure by the advertising standard panel (ASP), the statutory Panel charged with the responsibility of ensuring that advertisement conforms with the prevailing laws of the federation as well as the code of ethics of advertising in Nigeria.

“APCON will take necessary actions to ensure that sterling bank is sanctioned for the exposure of such offensive advertisement according to law and that no religious belief or faith is ridiculed or any blasphemous advertisement exposed in any guise.”