APC’s N100m Presidential Nomination Forms More Than Buhari, Osinbajo’s Four-Year Salaries

The N100m set by the All Progressives Congress for aspirants seeking to run for president on the platform of the party is far higher than the four-year salaries of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC had at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, fixed the nomination forms at N70m while the expression of interest form was pegged at N30m bringing the total amount to N100m,

The NEC also revealed that it would begin selling the nomination and expression of interest forms for various electoral offices from April 23 until May 6, 2022.

APC presidential aspirants so far include APC leader, Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; former Governor of Abia State and Majority Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu

There is also the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; amongst others.

But the amount fixed by the APC for the presidential nomination form has been described as high. For instance, the APC’s N100m fee is N60m higher than the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s N40m fixed as the cost for its presidential candidates to obtain the form.

The PDP had fixed its Expression of Interest form at N5m, while the Nomination Form was put at N35m.

With the current salary of the President which is put at N14.058m annually or N1.171m monthly, it therefore means that the N100m APC nomination form is the salary of the President for about 85 months or seven years.

The President earns N3.51m as basic salary, per annum according to a breakdown made available by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Apart from the basic salary, the President is also entitled to regular allowances such as hardship allowance, which is 50 per cent of his salary.

The hardship allowance is about N1.757m. He is also entitled to constituency allowance, which is 250 per cent of his salary amounting to about N8.79m.

When his basic salary is added to the regular allowances, the President total take him pay, according to the RMAFC document translates to N14.058m annually or N1.171m monthly.

In addition, the President is entitled to other allowances such as severance gratuity which is 300 per cent of his salary, amounting to N10.54m. He is also entitled to a leave allowance of 10 per cent of his salary, which translates to N351,470.

The President is also entitled to a vehicle loan which amounts to 400 per cent of the salary, translating into N14.05m.

For the Vice President who currently earns N12.126m annually or N1.01m monthly, the N100m nomination form is his salary for 99 months or eight years and three months.

The VP earns N3.031m as basic salary, per annum according to a breakdown made available by RMAFC.

Apart from the basic salary, the VP is also entitled to regular allowances such as hardship allowance, which is 50 per cent of his salary. The hardship allowance is about N1.515m. He is also entitled to constituency allowance, which is 250 per cent of his salary amounting to about N7.578m

When his basic salary is added to the regular allowances, the VP total take him pay, according to the RMAFC document translates to N12.126m annually or N1.01m monthly.

In addition, the VP is entitled to other allowances such as severance gratuity which is 300 per cent of his salary, amounting to N9.09m. He is also entitled to a leave allowance of 10 per cent of his salary, which translates to N303,157

The VP is also entitled to a vehicle loan of 400 per cent of his salary, which translates into N12.126m.

Reacting to the cost of the nomination form of the APC, Rights group, the Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission to probe the source of wealth of any presidential aspirant who picks the party’s N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

The group made this known in a statement on Wednesday signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.

Reacting in its statement, the group said only corrupt politicians would afford that much for a nomination form.

HURIWA said, “Anyone who buys the nomination form at such a scandalous amount should be arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies such as EFCC or ICPC or the Nigeria Police Force for investigation on the source of the money.”

The group added, “We only just finished carpeting opposition Peoples Democratic Party for bastardizing the process of nominating its presidential candidate by inflating the cost of its nomination form to N40m, little did we know that the politicians who run the Federal Government and have ruined the national economy will peg theirs at the extravagant cost of N100m.

“This same APC government is unable to meet the funding obligations for federal universities and thereby has left millions of students of public schools to roam around in their homes due to industrial strike by university teachers for over two months.

“It is a shame that those who seek to govern Nigeria are made to cough out so much money to purchase forms just to signpost their original intention as persons whose only objective would be to first recoup their huge investments and to further impoverish the citizenry.

“We urge Nigerians to initiate citizen’s arrest of anyone who buys the APC presidential form at the rate of N100 million and hand over these suspects to the relevant law enforcement agencies to explain their source of such huge funds.

“Citizens must demand accountability now or we are enslaved by the higher bidder who purchases the seat of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

