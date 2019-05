Advertisement

The Governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has announced that he is currently taking a course at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States of America.

The incoming governor made the announcement in a tweet he shared on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, who said he is taking a course on ‘Leading Economic Growth’, added that “whether in business or governance, we need to combine knowledge with practical solutions.”

Advertisement

I am at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government taking a course on Leading Economic Growth.



Whether in business or governance, we need to combine knowledge with practical solutions.



As we build #ForAGreaterLagos,we must priotise learning & knowledge transfer.



#NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/Irq9iHoxQ7 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 8, 2019