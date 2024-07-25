APC’s Uche Nwosu Begs Youths To Reconsider Planned Protest

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has urged the organizers of the planned nationwide mass protest scheduled for August to reconsider their plans in the interest of the nation.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Nwosu, who served as Chief of Staff to former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, appealed to the youth to maintain calm amid the current challenges.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our beloved Nigerian youths to give peace a chance. We are indeed passing through hard times in our dear nation, but we cannot give up like those who do not have hope,” he said.

Nwosu who acknowledged that citizens have the right to protest in a democracy, expressed concerns about the potential negative outcomes of such actions, especially in a country as diverse as Nigeria with over 250 ethnic groups.

He referenced the 2020 #EndSARS protests, which he claimed were hijacked by individuals with harmful intentions, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

“Yes, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and reforms might be harsh now but at the end of every tunnel, there will be light.

“He is barely a year in office now. Why don’t we give him time to correct all the abnormalities we have seen in this country, the abnormalities of yesterday?

“Let’s give him time to correct them so that we can have a country of our collective hopes and aspirations.”