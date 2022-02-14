APGA Calls For Credible LG Polls In Enugu State

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, weekend, urged Enugu State Electoral Commission to ensure a credible local government polls in the state.

The council elections is billed for Feb 23, 2022.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Ndubuisi Elechi Onyia, said this at the party’s secretariat while formally welcoming Dr Jeff Nnamani into the party.

He said, “Our party is buoyed by having people with good reputation like Dr Jeff Nnamani coming to strengthen us in the battle for the liberation of our dear state.

“His well-known reputation as a consistent and dependable apostle of accountability, transparency and developmental politics gels with our party’s vision.

“Jeff Nnamani has all it takes to represent this party at any level, and we are looking forward to welcoming many others like him who are ready to sacrifice for the utmost good of our dear state and the great APGA party.”

The state chairman said the forthcoming council elections in the state would be used to demonstrate how APGA would fair in other elections in 2023.

He urged Enugu State Electoral Commission to be fair and in the forthcoming council polls.

Dr Jeff Nnamani, in a speech, paid tributes to the late Biafran leader, Dim Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu.

He said APGA remains the credible party for patriots and well-meaning Enugu citizens to adopt as platform.

In his words, “We cannot afford to fail at the forthcoming local government election because we need to start the task of reformation and reclamation of our state from the grass roots.

“Remember, you need to have the right to vote and your right to vote is your PVC.

“Register, collect it and come out to vote.

“I made the choice to join APGA because it is the only party that can uplift our state, and give a new hope to the citizens.

“It is the only party that has produced the best performing governors in Southeast since this current democratic experience started in 1999.”