Apostle Suleiman Gives Up On Buhari Govt, Asks Nigerians To Pray For Release Of Greenfield University Students

Prominent Nigerians have continued to react to the abduction of Greenfield University Kaduna students and the shocking ransom demanded by the kidnappers who have threatened to kill all their victims.

President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has added his voice and called on Nigerians to offer prayers for the release of the students in view of government’s inability to secure their release.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that aside murdering five of their captives, the abductors have also threatened to kill the remaining 17 students if ransom was not paid.

But the cleric, appearing to have given up on the capacity of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to act decisively, tweeted on Tuesday that God can rescue the students if prayers were offered .

“Let’s pray for #Greenfielduniversity students

Let the Lord preserve them

Let the angels of the Lord reactivate(Acts 12)and set them free in Jesus name,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The cleric further blamed those who were “pampering” and “paying” abductors as part of the reasons the menace is looking like a lucrative business for those engaged in it.

“When they started pampering repentant bandits I cried out.

“Repentance is unto God not man. Then they started paying bandits..

“Now it has become a lucrative business for trigger happy fellows and enemies of our collective patrimony.Greenfielduniversity is priority,” the cleric tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is having a meeting with security chiefs as of the time of this report.

“Security Meeting resumes. Pres @MBuhari presiding, at the State House.

#AsoVillaToday

“The President has just approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)—to be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser,” the presidency Nigeria tweeted on Tuesday.

Recall that the United Nations (UN) had described the kidnappings going on in Nigeria as a “grave violation” of human rights.

The UN said that authorities in Nigeria should make schooling safe.