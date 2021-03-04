Apostolic Journey: Pope To Meet Suffering Christians In Iraq Friday

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Christians in the Muslim dominated country of Iraq will have the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Catholic Church worldwide, Pope Francis, who has disclosed that he would be in the country for a three-day pilgrimage beginning from Friday.

Pope stated, among other things, that he would be encouraging Christians who are practicing their faith under harsh circumstance in the country.

He asked his followers to pray for him to have a prosperous journey throughout his stay.

“My dear Christian brothers and sisters from #Iraq, who have testified to your faith in Jesus amid harsh sufferings: I cannot wait to see you. I am honoured to encounter a Church of martyrs: thank you for your witness!

“Tomorrow I will go to #Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. I have long wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much. I ask you to accompany this apostolic journey with your prayers, so it may unfold in the best possible way and bear hoped-for fruits,” he tweeted on Thursday.