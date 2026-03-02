APP Dissolves Imo Exco, Appoints Caretaker Committee Ahead Congress

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The national leadership of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has dissolved the Imo State executive committee of the party and appointed an eight-member interim caretaker committee to oversee its affairs pending the conduct of state congresses.

The decision was announced after an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi.

According to a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, APP’s national chairman, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi, said the dissolution comes ahead of the Imo APP congress scheduled for March 24, 2026.

The newly constituted caretaker committee has been mandated to work with stakeholders to conclude the ongoing membership registration exercise, admit new stakeholders and prepare the party for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government Area (LGA), Zonal and State congresses.

The party said the congresses are expected to usher in new executives at various levels across the state.

The eight-member interim caretaker Committee is composed of former state executives and key party officials.

Hon. Njesi Ernest, a former State Chairman, will serve as Interim Chairman, while Engr. Emeka Onwukwe, former State Secretary, has been appointed Interim Secretary.

Engr. Henry Alaribe, former Owerri Deputy Chairman, will serve as Interim Deputy Chairman for Owerri Zone, while Arr. Ogemdi Ezeonye, former Deputy Chairman for Orlu Zone, has been named Interim Deputy Chairman for Orlu.

Mr. Ernest Ezirim, former Deputy Chairman for Okigwe Zone, will serve as Deputy Chairman for Okigwe.

Also appointed is Barr. Uche Nwosu, former Legal Adviser, who will function as Interim Legal Adviser, while Comrade Cajethan Duke, former Publicity Secretary, will serve as Interim Publicity Secretary.

Mr. Peter Etoh, former Assistant Financial Secretary, has been appointed Treasurer of the caretaker committee.

The national leadership expressed confidence that the interim body would ensure a smooth transition and reposition the party for effective participation in the upcoming congresses.