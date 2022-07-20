Appeal Court Affirms Governor-Elect, Adeleke As Osun PDP Lawful Candidate

A Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital upheld the judgment of the lower court which affirmed Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for last Saturday’s governorship election.

A chieftain of the PDP, Prince Dotun Babayemi, had on March 8 contested the governorship primary election of the party at WOCDIC Hall and emerged the candidate.

Adeleke also contested at another venue and won but the national leadership of the party recognized the contest won by Adeleke and nominated him as the candidate of the party.

Babayemi proceeded to court and challenged the candidacy of Adeleke but the governor-elect won.

Not satisfied with the judgment of the high court, Babayemi proceeded to the appellate court to challenge the judgment but the appellate court on Wednesday also dismissed his appeal.

Adeleke has earlier received his Certificate of Return as the governor-elect earlier on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The judgement of the appellate court was said to have elicited joy in the camp of Adeleke and the party in the state.