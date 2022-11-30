Appeal Court Sacks Emeka Atuma, Affirms Sam Onuigbo As APC Abia Central Senatorial Candidate

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital, has sacked Emeka Atuma as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress,APC, for Abia Central Senatorial race.

The court maintained that Sam Onuigbo was the elected candidate of the APC having participated in the party’s primaries and also purchased the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms.

The court sets aside the judgment of the Federal High Court Umuahia, presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, which declared Atuma winner of the primary election of the APC in Abia Central.

Onuigbo had insisted that Atuma did not take part in the primary election that produced him as winner.

The trial judge said that APC held Abia Central senatorial Primary on the 28th and 29th of May 2022, which did not produce any result.

Justice Anyadike held that the party held another one on June 7th 2022, which produced Emeka Atuma as the candidate for Abia Central Senatorial seat, saying it will be wrong for Onuigbo to rely on an inconclusive primary to claim the ticket.