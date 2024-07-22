Appeal Court Upholds Asue Ighodalo As Edo PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reaffirmed Asue Ighodalo as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

The unanimous decision by a three-man panel of Justice, led by Justice A. M. Lamido, dismissed the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/642/2024 filed by former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, challenging the May 27 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Advertisement

The court awarded a cost of N1m against Philip Shaibu in favour of the respondents, holding that the trial court was correct in its ruling.

According to the Appeal Court, Shaibu failed to meet the condition precedent before instituting the action, rendering the suit premature.

Additionally, the court affirmed that Shaibu did not provide sufficient evidence to support his allegations of vote allocation against the respondent.

THE WHISTLER reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had, the previous week, affirmed Ighodalo as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21 gubernatorial election in Edo State.