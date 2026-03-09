Appeal Court Upholds Judgment Barring INEC From Recognising PDP Convention

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed a judgment preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or validating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The ruling was delivered on Monday, March 9, 2026, with members of both PDP factions present in court. The decision effectively bars INEC from acting on any outcome of the contested convention.

The matter arose from prolonged legal battles between rival PDP groups, each claiming legitimacy over the party’s leadership and the convention process. This appeal was part of consolidated cases challenging conflicting decisions from lower courts about the legality of the November 2025 Ibadan convention.

More details on the implications and reactions from party leaders are expected to follow.