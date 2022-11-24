Apple Budgets £5.8bn To Buy Manchester United After Ronaldo’s Exit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Apple, US tech giant is bidding to buy Manchester United.

According to reports, the tech giant is budgeting £5.8bn to buy the club from the Glazier Family.

United on Tuesday confirmed they were exploring “strategic alternatives” including selling the club to new investors.

If the deal is successful, it will be the most costly acquisition of a football club in history.

Chelsea was sold earlier this year for £4.25bn fee to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Rebuilding Old Trafford will cost approximately £1.5bn which makes it the most expensive football stadium in the world.

The development is coming after Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford.

The controversial interview with Piers Morgan cost Ronaldo his job after United and the Portuguese mutually agreed to end their contract.