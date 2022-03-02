Apple Halts All Product Sales In Russia

The American tech giant has stopped the sale of all its products and limited the functionality of some of its services in Russia in an attempt to stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

This means that iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and all other Apple products will not be sold in Russian Apple stores till further notice, and services like Apple Pay have been limited.

The company revealed on Tuesday that it had stopped exporting products into Russia’s sales channel last week, ahead of pausing the sales, saying that it is “with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence.”

According to Wired, the tech giant has also removed Russian news applications from its App Store in countries outside of Russia, while also disabling traffic patterns and live incident reports on Apple Maps in Ukraine to deter the tracking of Ukrainians’ movements.

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, expressed his concern for the situation in Ukraine in a tweet last week, without mentioning Russia.

“I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace,” Cook tweeted.