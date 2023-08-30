APPLY: INEC Opens Recruitment Portal

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially launched its recruitment portal for individuals interested in serving as ad-hoc staff members during the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections scheduled for November 11, 2023.

The elections will take place in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States.

As part of its preparations to ensure a smooth electoral process, INEC invited eligible individuals to apply for various ad-hoc positions.

These positions include Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), Registration Area Technicians (RATECHs), and RAC Managers.

The recruitment portal, known as the INEC Portal for the Recruitment of Election Staff (INECPRES), is set to go live on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to submit their applications until midnight on October 2, 2023. Qualified applicants must meet the criteria below.

INEC advised prospective applicants to visit the official registration portal (https://pres.inecnigeria.org/) to complete their application process.

For individuals in need of technical assistance during the application process, the electoral body listed the following help desk details to guide applicants for the different states.

BAYELSA:

Rukayat: 08123871346

Chioma: 08036936180

IMO:

Bolaji: 08059653879

Lizzy: 08098604364

KOGI:

Queensly: 07055494581

Buhari: 07083613700

INEC pledged to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the governorship elections are conducted in a transparent and efficient manner.