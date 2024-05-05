Archbishop, Family Missing But Police Bicker On Location Of Kidnap

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

While the whereabouts of Archbishop Uka Osim, his family, and three clergymen remain unknown, confusion surrounds the location of their abduction, with police forces in Anambra and Abia States offering conflicting reports.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Archbishop, his wife, son, and three priests were kidnapped on May 1st, 2024, in Abia State. However, the Anambra State Police Command, through spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga, denied any record of such an incident occurring within their jurisdiction.

Advertisement

“Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that from inquiries made on the above news from our respective Area Commands, Police Divisional Headquarters, and otherwise, there is no such record of any incident as mentioned in the state.

“The Command has been relatively calm as Police and other security agencies are strategically positioned in many areas of the state, while some operatives are on crime prevention patrol aimed to address any untoward situations,” the Anambra PPRO stated.

Adding a further twist, Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, refuted the online reports and confirmed that no kidnapping involving the Archbishop took place within Abia State. He clarified that while Bishop Dennis Onuoha, a representative of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, initially reported the incident in Abia, he later confirmed it occurred in Anambra State while the group was returning to Abia.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State governor, he stated:

Advertisement

“Some online reports on Saturday had quoted one Bishop Dennis Onuoha of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star of saying that Archbishop Osim, his wife, son, and three other priests of the religious group, were kidnapped in Abia while on their way to Anambra State.

“However, Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, who confirmed that no such incident happened in Abia, said he had been in touch with Bishop Dennis Onuoha, who denied saying that the incident happened in Abia

“Onuoha, in a chat with the CP, confirmed that the kidnapping incident did not occur in Abia but somewhere in Awka, Anambra State, while the Archbishop, his family members, and the three other priests were on their way back to Abia State from Anambra, on Wednesday.”

While the Anambra State Police seem unaware of the incident, the Abia State Police acknowledge it occurred within Anambra’s borders.