Archbishop, Family, Others Abducted In Abia

Archbishop Uka Uka Osim of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, along with his wife, Anne Osim, and son, Roland Uka Osim, were abducted alongside three clergymen on May 1, 2024, in Abia State.

The family and three priests, identified as Azuka Ochu, Moses Okafor, and Anderson Akwazie, were reportedly traveling to Awka, Anambra State, for religious duties when armed men intercepted their vehicle.

Bishop Denis Onuoha, the administrator of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in Abia State, confirmed the abduction and expressed deep concern over the lack of contact from the perpetrators.

“We are very worried, but we maintain faith in the Almighty Father whom they serve with utmost devotion. We believe He will guide them through this ordeal,” Bishop Onuoha stated.

Bishop Onuoha urged security agencies in both Abia and Anambra States to prioritize the safe rescue of the Archbishop and his companions. He emphasized that the entire community is fervently praying for their safe return.

As of now, authorities from both states have not released any official statements regarding the kidnapping.