Are Prepaid Meters Free? Discos Say It’s Not!

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Dada Tolu, a secondary school teacher who resides in FCT had decided to ignore the government’s metering scheme, after failed attempts at getting a prepaid meter for himself.

Tolu, who expressed disappointment at the rigorous processes involved in acquiring a meter, said that he had applied for the meter again in 2020 after his first attempt in 2016.

He said he was assured of getting the meter few weeks after making payment of N10,000, being the amount requested by the licensed electrical contractors association (LECAN). But it was not to be.

“This is 3 months later, i am yet to be contacted,” Tolu stated, with a ring of disappointment in his voice.

“I visited the office again and was told they will get back to me.

“I have made up my mind to ignore them and focus on getting solar power; I cannot continue pursuing prepaid meters. The meter and transformers are supposed to be government property, i don’t see any reason why i should pay and still go through hell to get it,” he said.

Tolu’s experience mirrors what many Nigerians go through to acquire prepaid meters, as it is now best described as a property for the rich.

Recall, the metering scheme was introduced by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, following the high level of complaints received from customers dissatisfied with the estimated billing practices.

Shortly after the launch of the metering scheme, the FG launched the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), to increase the country’s metering rate and eliminate arbitrary estimated billing.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had in October 2020, issued the Framework for Financing of National Mass Metering Programme, under which the bank is expected to provide financing support to the Distribution Companies (DisCos) for the procurement of meters for customers.

Meanwhile, findings by our correspondent who visited the Gwarimpa, Apo and Bwari branches of the Abuja Distribution company showed that meters have not been supplied to them since December 2020.