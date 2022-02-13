Area Council Election: PDP Retains Kuje Chairmanship With 13,301 Votes

By Isuma Mark

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has emerged the winner of the February 12 Kuje Area Council Chairmanship Election in the Federal Capital Territory, retaining the seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the party’s candidate, Mr Suleman Sabo, winner getting 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Mr Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman, will now serve his second term in office.

He also defeated five other candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

The Labour Party, LP, Chairmanship candidate, Mr Loveday Ajo secured 79 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning, saying the incumbent defeated the APC candidate with 5,607 votes.

