Aregbesola Charges Security Personnel To Prevent Further Prison Break

Following the consistent jail breaks across the country, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has instructed personnel to use maximum force to prevent any further attack.

The minister gave the instruction on Friday in Abuja while addressing the Squadron Commanders of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS).

This move is coming after many attacks on Nigerian custodial centres in recent times.

He said the custodial facilities are symbols of the authority of Nigeria,

and therefore declared all custodial centres in Nigeria ‘Red Zones’.

He instructed the personnel to “guard and defend the facilities with your life.”

Aregbesola said: “It’s no longer a happenstance, they are now all coordinated attacks.

“I declare henceforth all our custodial centres red zones.

“You [arms personnel] have no excuse at all to allow our facilities attacked either within or from outside.

“You are empowered to use any means necessary to defend the custodial centres.

“You must use maximum force to hold your ground and prevent the violation of our custodial facilities and people within.”

The minister stressed that the instruction to use minimal force was no longer tenable in the present situation.

While charging the personnel to be vigilant, he added that most of the attacks on custodial centres were carried out with supports from some officers of the NCoS.

“It will be difficult or even impossible for a prison to be attacked without the cooperation of officers within,” he stressed.

He said an investigation was ongoing over the attack on the custodial centre in Owerri where close to 2000 inmates were released by hoodlums.

“We will hold the personnel absolutely responsible for any attack on our custodial facilities going forward,” he added.