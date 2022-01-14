Aregbesola Declares Support For APC Faction Opposing Governor Oyetola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola,on Friday said he is wholeheartedly in support of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, The Osun Progressives, which is in opposition to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Aregbesola said this at Ijesha Muslim Grammar School, Ilesha, Osun State during the commissionin of the Digital Nigeria Center project facilitated by the Federal Government.

TOP and the other faction of the APC loyal to the governor have been at loggerheads and they recorded bloody clashes in 2021.

Aregbesola ruled Osun State for eight years before Oyetola took over from him. Oyetola was the Chief of Staff to Aregbesola for those eight years but the two politicians are sworn political enemies now.

Speaking on Friday, Aregbesola said,

“For anybody who wants to know, APC is divided in Osun State! We have APC of Rauf Aregbesola which is chaired by Hon Razaq Salinsile. Everybody is doing his or her own, later, we will renegotiate, we will rearrange everything.

“The caucus that produced our faction is called, ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP)’ chaired by Elder Lowo Adebiyi. Those people who are doubting whether I am part of TOP or not should listen up, I belong to TOP wholeheartedly.”

The former governor said he would not create any crisis in the state contrary to speculations among some people.

He said he worked so hard to make the state peaceful when he was in charge, saying he would not do anything to destroyed what he built.

“I am happy that the Commissioner of Police is here. There are lot of lies that are flying around, I steered the affairs of this state for eight years when I was there, you can check your records, there was no trouble.

” We did the job with the whole of our heart to achieve the great feat. I used to sleep for between two and three hours every day when I was the governor. I did not only do the job with my heart but the whole of my body.

“I can not create any crisis in this state, my parents are from this state. If you can follow the dictate of your job without being biased, you will record success,” he added.