Arewa Group Condemns Cancellation Of Katsina Road Projects

…Urges Tinubu’s Intervention

The Arewa Coalition for Justice has expressed deep concern over the cancellation of the Katsina-Kankara-Dutsinma-Maraba, Kankara road projects, in Katsina State, citing political motivations and potential harm to the northern region.

The coalition alleged that the cancellation was influenced by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda and an aide to the president, Ibrahim Masari, due to the contractor’s links to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Chairman of ACJ, Ibrahim Muhammad, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, questioned the decision of the Works Ministry to cancel the contract, citing the project’s economic and social benefits, and the potential legal implications of cancelling a contract that followed due process.

The ACJ boss urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene, reverse the decision, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of road projects.

He also called on National Assembly members from the northwest to advocate for the reversal of the cancellation.

The ACJ appealed to the president to allow the project to proceed in the interest of justice and fair play and to consider the potential harm to investors’ confidence in government contracts.

Muhammad also urged the people of Katsina who were directly affected by project cancellation, to remain patient and await President Tinubu’s response, trusting in his reputation as a listening leader.

The ACJ Chairman said, “The contractor had mobilised to the site without awaiting mobilisation fees, demonstrating strong support for the administration’s infrastructural efforts. Cancelling the contract is an unjust reward for their commitment.

“All necessary procedures were followed meticulously before awarding the contract. The road project was officially sanctioned on April 5, 2024, with Contract Number 8489, approved by the Bureau of Public Procurement and the Federal Executive Council.

“The contractor was instructed to commence work on April 15, 2024, and complete it by April 14, 2026. The Federal Ministry of Works handed over the road to the contractor on April 24, 2024. Why cancel a project that has followed due process?

“We suspect that the cancellation may be politically motivated, possibly targeting opposition figures linked to the contractor.

“Furthermore, the ministry’s reasons for the cancellation are not tenable, as there are projects with lesser budgetary provisions that were not cancelled.”

He added,”In light of these issues, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and direct the Ministry of Works to reverse this decision.

“Cancelling the project could discourage future investors who may fear that government contracts are unreliable.

“We also call upon members of the National Assembly from the northwest to advocate for the reversal of this cancellation.

“Lastly, we ask the people of Katsina, particularly those in the affected communities, to remain patient and await the President’s response. We trust in President Tinubu’s reputation as a listening leader.