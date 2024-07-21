Arewa Groups Condemn Ex-Sports Minister, Dalung’s Comments On Tinubu’s Govt

445 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and the Northern Awareness Network have criticised former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, for his recent comments accusing the Tinubu administration of incompetence and ineptitude.

The groups described Dalung’s statements as “reckless”, given his own track record of alleged mismanagement and corruption while in office.

The groups in a separate statement by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, President General of AYCF and Salifu Suleiman, Chairman of NAN, in Kaduna on Sunday, urged “all Nigerians to reject individuals like Dalung who put their own interests above those of the country.”

The groups highlighted Dalung’s tenure as minister, during which Nigerian athletes faced challenges, including being sent to the Rio Olympics without proper sports kits and uniforms.

They also alleged that Dalung unlawfully withdrew $130,000 from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and only repaid it after his dismissal.

The AYCF and NAN condemned Dalung’s attempts to incite violence and civil disobedience among youths, stating that his words carry weight and can have far-reaching consequences.

They urged Nigerians to reject individuals like Dalung who prioritise personal interests over national interests and called for accountability for his actions while in office.

The groups emphasised the importance of peaceful dialogue and cooperation to address grievances and effect positive change, and encouraged Nigerians to engage in constructive conversations to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

They alleged,”during his (Dalung) tenure, Nigerian athletes faced numerous challenges due to his incompetence. One glaring example is when Nigerian athletes were sent to the Rio Olympics in 2016 without proper sports kits and uniforms, which brought embarrassment to our country on the global stage.

“Moreover, it was also alleged that Dalung unlawfully withdrew $130,000 from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which had been mistakenly credited to the Ministry of Sports and refused to pay it back despite the serious consequences that Nigeria faced as a result. That money was eventually repaid only after his disengagement by the Buhari administration and the efforts of his successor, Mr. Sunday Dare.

“It is indeed ironic that Dalung, who has a long record of misgovernance, incompetence, would dare to pass judgement on any administration or official. His attempts to return as a minister after being sacked, and his failed bid for a House of Representatives seat in 2023 under the SDP ticket after being rejected by both the PDP and LP, further highlight his lack of integrity and popular support’ the forum stressed.

“We(NAN)firmly believe in the power of peaceful dialogue and cooperation to address grievances and effect positive change. We call on all Nigerians to reject the temptation of violence and instead engage in constructive conversations to find solutions to our challenges.”