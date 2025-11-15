Arewa Youth Fault Calls For Amupitan’s Sack, Says Critics Fear Credible Elections

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Arewa Youth Alliance for Religious Harmony on Saturday dismissed growing calls for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, describing the campaign as a ploy by “those afraid of free, fair and credible elections.”

This followed demands by the Muslim Rights Concern for President Bola Tinubu to sack the INEC boss over allegations that he once authored a legal brief to the United States on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

MURIC claimed the revelation undermines his credibility among Muslims and renders him unfit to oversee national elections.

In a statement earlier in the week, the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said the disclosure had made Omupitan “persona non grata in Muslim circles in election matters.”

He had added, “We hereby declare our total, complete and categorical loss of confidence in him as INEC boss. Concomitantly, we hereby call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sack Professor Joash Amupitan.”

But addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna, the Arewa Youth Alliance for Religious Harmony described the demand as “ill-advised” and an attempt to weaponize religion for political ends.

The group argued that the alleged legal opinion being cited was written years ago during Omupitan’s academic career and had no bearing on his current role.

Chairman of the group, Elder Joseph Chori, said the North was facing several pressing challenges and warned against actions capable of deepening religious or ethnic fault lines.

“It is disheartening to witness elements within our fold spearheading a campaign that is needlessly divisive. We must not allow personal grievances to be clothed in ethnic or religious sentiments,” he said.

Chori maintained that rather than targeting the INEC chairman, Nigerians should be strengthening institutions that protect electoral integrity.

He commended Omupitan and his team for their handling of the recently concluded Anambra State governorship election, which he described as “transparent, credible and reflective of the people’s will.”

According to him, the outcome of the election—won by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) rather than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—showed that INEC under Omupitan could deliver competitive elections without interference.

“The result has boosted the morale of opposition parties and dispelled fears that Nigeria was drifting into a one-party system,” Chori said.

He argued that removing the INEC boss after presiding over what many observers considered a free and fair poll would be counterproductive and contrary to the principles of justice.

“It would send the wrong message and undermine the confidence of citizens in the electoral process,” he added.

The alliance urged northern leaders, civil society groups and Nigerians across political divides to rally behind INEC as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Chori said the commission needed support, not distractions, if it was to remain independent and effective.

Also speaking, Co-Chairman of the group, Comrade Abbas Mohammed Aminu, said northern youths would continue to stand by Omupitan as he works to strengthen electoral processes.

He insisted that the calls for Omupitan’s removal were not representative of the northern population.

“These few voices do not speak for the majority of our people.The majority stand with him. The calls for his removal are coming from those afraid of free, fair and credible elections,”

Aminu urged politicians and interest groups to refrain from stoking religious tensions, saying the region needed unity ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Our focus should be on building trust in our electoral institutions, not tearing them down for political convenience,” he added. ENDS.