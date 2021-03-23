Arewa Youths Laud Gov Ugwuanyi As Champion Of ‘Unified Nigeria’

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Executive Council and members of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), both in Nigeria and the diaspora, Tuesday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his efforts in ensuring peace, economic prosperity and a unified Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to Gov Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, the national president of the forum, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, described Governor Ugwuanyi as ‘a worthy son of Nigeria, a humane, simple, humble, focused and accessible leader’.

According to the forum, “Gov Ugwuanyi’s untiring efforts aimed at ensuring a unified Nigeria are established, well-appreciated and documented given by your good virtues and all-inclusive leadership style. You have within the shortest period of your political career made yourself an astute and exemplary leader who has committed the greatest part of your administration to Nigeria’s quest for economic prosperity, peace and national unity. We at Arewa Youth Forum are happy to be associated with you in upholding this spirit of nationhood.

“On this occasion of your 57th birthday, it is our prayer that God continue to strengthen and uphold your patriotic zeal to contribute more to serving the good Ndi Enugu and building of Enugu State.”