Argentina FA Ask FIFA To Punish Officials Responsible For Morocco Match Delay

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) have made a formal complaint to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee to punish officials responsible for the two hours delay during their 2-1 loss to Morocco in their opening match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AFA said in a statement on Thursday that it made a complaint to FIFA demanding the necessary regulatory measures be taken for an event of such seriousness.

The statement said, “It is imperative to guarantee the safety of the protagonists for the peaceful development of this beautiful sport that is football and from the home of Argentine Football, we will do what is necessary to make this happen.”

Argentina and Morocco were stranded after play stopped for two hours after Argentina equalised 2-2 against the opponent.

But after two hours of review, the referee ruled Medina’s equaliser for offside.

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano described the events as “the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Argentina Football Association president, Claudio Tapia said, “It was regrettable what we had to experience today as Argentinians in Saint-Étienne.

“Waiting almost two hours in the locker room, only for our players to have to go back out to warm up and continue playing a match that should have been suspended by the referee after the pitch invasion by Moroccan spectators and the violence suffered by the Argentine delegation, is truly senseless and goes against the competition rules.

“Furthermore, the opinions of the captains of both teams, who believed the game should not have resumed, were not heard.

“From the Argentine Football Association, we have already submitted the complaint to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee so that the relevant regulatory measures can be taken and a sanction imposed on those responsible.”