Armed Men Attack Police Officers In Anambra, Cart Away Weapons

…As Police Place Divisions On Heightened Alert

There has been an attack on a joint police patrol team along the Abatete–Eziowelle road in Anambra, one of the hot spot areas in Idemili North Local Government of the State.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, involved what appears to be an ambush on officers, by armed men in a convoy of three vehicles.

The vehicles: a white Toyota Hummer bus, a black Lexus 350 SUV and a white Toyota Highlander, reportedly had registration numbers.

The assailants opened fire on the officers who also engaged them in a gun battle. The situation further led to damage to the police patrol vehicles.

When the gun exchange got intense, the miscreants were said to have retreated and headed to a destination in Umuoji, where they allegedly attacked two police officers.

At Umuoji, the attackers also sighted another officer, whom they allegedly attacked: shooting one in his leg and carting away his service rifle.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command, acknowledged the incident.

“The suspects engaged the patrol teams but were successfully repelled. No civilian casualties were recorded,” the command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said, in a terse statement sent to THE WHISTLER.

He clarified speculations that the assailants were members of the outlawed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), describing them as “random”, when asked by our correspondent.

He also noted that the police had visited the scene of the incident, and calm had been restored.

Consequently, the command noted that it has strengthened its security measures across the state.

“Following the above, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, has ordered an immediate strengthening of security measures across the state.

“All police divisions, formations, and patrol units have been placed on heightened alert to ensure the safety of residents.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, go about their lawful activities, and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure peace and stability within the state,” the command said.