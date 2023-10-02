Armed Men Invade Plateau Community, Kill 8 On Independence Day

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after armed men invaded Adu village in Kwal District of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 9 p.m. while the nation celebrated its 63rd Independence Day.

Advertisement

According to reports, the community would conduct a mass burial on Monday instead of the activities scheduled for the same day to commemorate Independence.

When contacted, the State Police spokesperson, Alfred Alabo said, “The command is aware of the incident and we are working towards bringing the culprits to book”.

Alabo said contrary to reports stating that the incident claimed nine lives, he said, “On our side what we have is eight. Eyewitnesses’ account is eight.”

The police spokesperson further added that an investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.