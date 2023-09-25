Armed Men On Motorcycle Kidnap Benue Commissioner

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo

The Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has been abducted.

Kula Tersoo, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, confirmed the incident on Monday.

Abo was reportedly abducted from his residence in the Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, he (commissioner) was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnapper’s den,” Tersoo said.

The state police commission, Catherine Anene could not be reached as of press time.

