Armed Robbers Invade Residents In Maitama, Injure One

There was an attempted robbery by local criminals at a residence located at Persian Gulf Close, in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At least four criminals scaled through the fence at the rear of the compound at about 3:30 am on Thursday, in an attempt to steal from the residence.

The masked men, dressed in all black were armed with machetes, and knives and were said to have operated for about 10 minutes before they took to their heels.

However, they gruesomely battered the security guard of the residence with a machete before fleeing.

Victim Of Robbery Attack/THE WHISTLER

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the guard, Manasseh Shiiza said, “At about 3:30, I was lying down when I heard some kind of noise and movement. The men met me where I was lying, and they put a torchlight on my face and started to matchet me, and because I don’t know them or their mission, I started shouting.

“So, one of our neighbours ran and rescued me and when I raised alarm, they ran away. They didn’t take anything, but they really injured me. They machete me, they cut my waist, head and hand. I have pains all over my body.

“The Police came at 3:53 am, and they checked the whole compound and they saw where the people escaped from. Even before they came to attack me, the dogs started barking and I suspect they are armed robbers.”

Victim Of Robbery Attack/THE WHISTLER

This website contacted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, but she is yet to acknowledge the text and calls as of press time.