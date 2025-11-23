Army Arrests Kidnap Suspect While Negotiating N20m Ransom

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has arrested a wanted kidnap suspect, Mr Umar Geyi, after troops tracked him to a community in Taraba State, where he allegedly demanded a N20m ransom for the release of his victim, Alhaji Jano.

Geyi reportedly abducted Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala axis, on 13 November 2025, prompting an intensive search that culminated in his capture.

Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, explained that troops from Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) carried out the arrest at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari LGA, following an intelligence-driven mission supported under Operation Zafin Wuta.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence, troops on 22 November 2025 apprehended Mr Umar Musa Geyi.

“The suspect, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorised several communities within the area.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to the kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala general area, who was abducted on 13 November 2025 and remains in captivity.

“Mr. Geyi was arrested after troops intercepted him during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a ransom of N20m for his release.”

Security personnel have yet to determine the victim’s exact location.

Muhammad explained that investigators are questioning Geyi to uncover Jano’s whereabouts and facilitate a safe rescue.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further interrogation to determine the exact location of the victim and facilitate his safe rescue” Muhammad concluded.

Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade, commended the troops for the swift operation and reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to intensify counter-kidnapping efforts across the state.

He emphasised the military’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks, rescuing victims, and restoring peace.

He further appealed to residents to remain alert and provide timely intelligence to support ongoing security operations.