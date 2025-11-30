Army Arrests Police Officer Linked To Taraba Militia, Kills Four

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has arrested a police officer allegedly found operating with armed militia during a violent outbreak between rival communities in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Troops from the 6 Brigade also killed four suspected militia members and recovered weapons during a rapid intervention.

According to the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad on Sunday, troops received intelligence showing a renewed escalation of an old land dispute involving the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

The security alerts indicated rising armed confrontations and destruction of homes, prompting the military to deploy personnel to stabilise the area.

He explained that soldiers encountered resistance as they approached the Fadama axis.

He said, “Upon reaching the area, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis.

“A brief but fierce exchange ensued, during which the soldiers neutralised four of the attackers.

“Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of three Dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles.

“In a development that underscores the complexity of the conflict, one personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found operating alongside the armed militia was arrested.”

He noted that investigators are profiling the suspect to determine his level of involvement.

The Commander, 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the soldiers for acting swiftly in response to the violence and for adhering to operational procedures during the confrontation.

He emphasised the Brigade’s ongoing efforts to counter criminal activity and stabilise volatile areas in Taraba State.

Uwa also appealed to residents of Karim Lamido and surrounding communities to support peace efforts and share credible intelligence that could help prevent further conflict.

He reminded the public of the Army’s commitment to restoring stability and urged them to remain calm.

He said, “The Nigerian Army calls on residents to remain calm and law-abiding as stability is gradually being restored.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation as ongoing operations continue under Operation Peace Shield, Operation Lafiya Nakowa, and Operation Zafin Wuta.”