Army Chief Commends Rivers Gov For Not ‘Tolerating’ Separatist Groups

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike , for his zero tolerance for separatist groups in the state.

Attahiru made this commendation when he was received by Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

In his word: “I also thank you for your continued non tolerance approach against separatist groups and also your contribution in promoting peaceful coexistence among the various communities that lives in Rivers State.”

He explained that he was in the state on assessment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.

On his part, Governor Wike appealed to Attahiru not to toe the path of his predecessor by dabbling into politics.

He urged the army to be more patriotic to the country and not allow politicians use them.

The governor acknowledged that the new COAS has started off his assignment well and has begun restoring public confidence in the army.

He stressed the need for the withdrawal of army officers drafted as security personnel to guard politicians because it reduces the number of officers available to protect the sovereignty of the country.

“I believe you will show difference that you are not here for politicians. You’re here to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria. From the little you have done since you came, we are beginning to see difference, but don’t change.”