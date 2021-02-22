Army Chief Gives Troops 48-Hour Ultimatum To ‘End This War’ Against Boko Haram

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has given 48 hours ultimatum to troops of the Nigerian Army to rid all communities in the North East of Boko Haram militants.

The COAS disclosed this while addressing the troops of Super Camp 9, Dikwa on Sunday.

He said “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.”

The COAS who said he had spoken to the Theater Commander, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, told the troops that ”you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.”

He told the troops: “You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task.”

The Army chief equally said: ”You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards”.

He commended the efforts of the troops in the fight against Boko Haram, saying: ”I am here to deliver the greetings of Mr. President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buahri. I have spoken with your Commanders, we are going to provide you the equipment and weapons you need to end this war.

“We are also going to address the issue of over stay in the theatre. No more issue of over stay”.

Attahiru, while addressing the residents of Dikwa and those who fled during the recent onslaught on Marte, but now taking refuge in Dikwa, he said: ”I want to assure you that we are going to protect you, not only that we are going to clear Marte, Kirenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta and their environs. What we need from you is your cooperation and prayers”

Recall that Marte, a local government in the troubled state and some communities in the state including Kirenowa, Kirta Wulgo, Chikingudo in Marte and Ngala local government areas were reportedly attacked and taken over by Boko Haram.