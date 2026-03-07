Army Confirms Death Of Commanding Officer, Others During Terrorist Attacks

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report claiming that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in parts of Borno State, describing the account as exaggerated and based on unverified sources.

Some news platforms (Not THE WHISTLER) had earlier reported that more than 40 soldiers were killed during the terrorist attack. Among them was S.I. Iliyasu, a lieutenant colonel and the Commanding Officer of the 222 Battalion in Konduga.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Army said the report presented a distorted account of the incidents and failed to acknowledge the efforts of troops who fought to defend affected communities.

According to the Army, the attacks occurred when remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, previously dislodged from the Sambisa Forest during sustained military offensives, regrouped and launched coordinated night assaults from multiple directions.

The statement said the attacks targeted vulnerable communities and troop locations around Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana in Borno State.

“Troops on ground responded swiftly and fought gallantly to repel the terrorists and defend the affected communities. During the intense engagements, a number of terrorists were neutralised.

“Sadly, a Commanding Officer and some brave soldiers paid the supreme price while courageously confronting the attackers and preventing further devastation on other communities,” the statement added.

The Army, insisted that troops were not overrun during the attacks as alleged in the report, noting that they engaged the terrorists on multiple fronts in a determined effort to protect civilians and restore normalcy.

It further explained that the attackers deployed indiscriminate explosives and heavy gunfire during the night assaults, which led to civilian casualties as residents were caught in the crossfire.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has since visited the theatre of operations in Maiduguri where he met with troops and field commanders to reassess the situation and strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

During the visit, the Army chief reportedly ordered the immediate reinforcement of troops and the deployment of additional equipment to the affected areas to sustain pressure on the fleeing terrorists.

The statement also noted that coordinated ground and air operations were ongoing to track down the attackers, dismantle regrouping terrorist elements and rescue civilians who may have been abducted during the attacks.

It urged members of the public to disregard what it described as exaggerated reports that could undermine the morale of troops engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to decisively dealing with the terrorists and ensuring that such attacks are thwarted,” the statement said, assuring Nigerians that operations would continue until all terrorist elements are completely neutralised.