Army Confirms Soldier Killed By Mentally Unstable Attacker In Lagos

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has confirmed that one of its soldiers died after a mentally unstable individual violently attacked him during a disturbance in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Division announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya.

Yahaya explained that the soldier intervened on November 16 to calm a chaotic scene when the assailant suddenly turned on him.

The attacker, he said, hit the soldier on the head with a heavy wooden log, causing severe injuries that required urgent evacuation to a medical facility.

He narrated that, “Other soldiers at the scene quickly intervened, neutralised the attacker and recovered the soldier’s weapon.

The wounded soldier was immediately evacuated to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”

The Army spokesman added that the deceased soldier was buried according to Islamic rites, with senior officers, including the Acting Commanding Officer, present at the ceremony to honour his service.

He stated that, “The 81 Division extended its condolences to the soldier’s family, friends and colleagues, praying for the repose of his soul and acknowledging his service to the nation.”

The Division has opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and ensure accountability.

Yahaya urged residents to prioritise safety by remaining alert and reporting unusual behaviour or suspicious movements to security agencies.

He further appealed for responsible media reporting as the Army continues its inquiry, saying investigators must be allowed to work without the distortion of facts.