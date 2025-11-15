Army Confirms Terrorist Attack In Damboa, Faults Abduction Claims

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that terrorists ambushed troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade during a patrol in Borno State, resulting in the death of two soldiers and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The army said the troops were securing communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area when the attackers opened fire.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolinia Anele, explained that the troops came under “sudden and heavy insurgent fire” while returning from a successful patrol around the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

According to Anele, the patrol was led by the Commander of 25 Brigade, Brigadier General M. Uba, and included soldiers and CJTF operatives assigned to the routine security operation.

She said the soldiers immediately countered the ambush with overwhelming firepower, forcing the terrorists to retreat and abandon their assault.

During the confrontation, Anele confirmed that “two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation”.

The army high command extended condolences to the families and colleagues of the fallen personnel, describing their deaths as a “significant loss in the ongoing fight against terrorism.”

It also acknowledged the troops’ courage and quick response, which prevented further casualties.

The Nigerian Army dismissed media claims, not from THE WHISTLER that the Brigade Commander was abducted during the attack.

Anele urged the public to ignore such reports, stating that “the general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake news regarding the incident while praying for the continuous success of our gallant service men and women”.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Nigerian Army Medal, praised the troops for their resilience in one of the nation’s most volatile conflict zones.

He described their actions as a reflection of professional dedication to national security.

“Their unflinching commitment, even in the face of grave danger, remains a powerful reminder of the daily sacrifices being made by our gallant service men and women to keep Nigeria safe,” he concluded.