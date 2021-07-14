Army Confirms Two Soldiers Dead In ‘Fire Fight’ With Members Of ESN In Enugu

Two soldiers have been confirmed dead by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday following a gunfight with members of the Eastern Security Network at Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the gunmen attacked the soldiers at their location.

He said the incident occurred on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021 at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

He said, “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals. We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the efforts of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

A resident of the area, Emeka Mba, said, “Our place is now volatile. Not quite long, a police station was attacked at the same Adani, and many policemen paid the supreme sacrifice. We are also vulnerable to the herders who have refused to leave our area. We are in trouble.”

Uzo-Uwani LGA is the most agro-based local government area in Enugu State, housing the popular Ada Rice farm. It shares boundaries with Kogi and Anambra State.