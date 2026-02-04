Army Denies Killing Of Soldier In Ebonyi Community Clash, Says Army

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports circulating on social media that two soldiers were killed and a military patrol vehicle set ablaze in the Oso Edda community, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The clarification follows recent allegations that emanated from the Amasiri clan after assailants from the area invaded Okporojo village, Oso Edda community, in the Edda Council area, killing and beheading over four natives.

The Cantonment Commander, Nkwagu Military Barracks, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Chielo, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abakaliki while addressing journalists on the efforts of security agencies to restore peace and order in the affected communities.

Reacting to the allegations, Chielo dismissed them as false and misleading.

He said, “None of my men have been killed. The operation in Amasiri is a joint one involving the police, the DSS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“What happened was that on the first day of our deployment, they probably assumed that the number of soldiers on the ground was small, and they attacked us. We responded, but because the area is built up, we had to be very cautious to avoid shooting innocent people in their homes.

“If we had acted out of anger or emotion that night, it would have been bloody. We acted professionally. Aside from the attack on us, none of my soldiers were killed during the operation.”

The Army boss also assured all that security agencies would ensure the recovery of the severed heads of those beheaded by suspected warlords during the attack on Okporojo Village.

He added, “One of the key issues we want to address is the recovery of the heads of those beheaded. It is not enough that they killed these people; they also cut off their heads as if they were animals. What are they doing with the heads of fellow human beings?

“What is even more painful is that these are our brothers and sisters, people of the same ancestry. It is really saddening. While growing up, I never imagined that something like this could happen in Nigeria.

“There are many causes of insecurity. What we often see is just the physical manifestation. When you look deeper, there are always underlying factors.

“Communal clashes over ancestral land, chieftaincy titles and related issues remain major triggers. That said, a lot of effort has been made over the years, which is why Ebonyi State enjoys a relatively high level of peace. In fact, Ebonyi State is currently the most peaceful state in the South-East.”

He commended the State Security Council’s decision, approved by the Ebonyi State Government, describing it as a necessary step toward restoring peace in Okporojo Village and the Amasiri community.

“I heard some people blaming the governor for the decision he took. Honestly, even if you visited the area, you would say the governor was being too lenient. An elderly woman, walking with a stick, was beheaded. What exactly did she do to deserve such a death?

“If the affected people decide to carry out a reprisal attack, would anyone blame them? That is what we are trying to prevent. It is not that they lack the capacity,” he said.

He also identified the proliferation and movement of small arms as another major security threat.

“Every state is gradually becoming a transit point for small arms. It is a serious problem. You may not notice it immediately, but it is there. You see people riding tricycles as if they are going to the farm, but they are transporting weapons to deliver to someone.

“In my view, both the federal and state governments are making genuine efforts, but much more still needs to be done. Security should not be left to the government alone,” he added.