Army Dismisses Soldiers Who Killed Sheikh Goni Gashuwa, Hands Over To Police For Prosecution

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 241 RECCE Battalion of the Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed John Gabriel and Lance Cpl Adamu Gideon who allegedly killed an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashuwa, in Yobe.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Osabo, Ag Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Nguru, Yobe, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the suspects were de-kited in Nguru.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were reduced from Lance Corporal to private soldiers before they were dismissed.

He added that the dismissed men would be handed officially to the Nigeria Police to face civil prosecution.

“We are taking them to our Sector Headquarters in Damaturu, the Sector Commander will then officially hand them over to the Nigeria Police to face civil prosecution. They no longer represent Nigerian Army,” he added.

Commanding Officer condemned their actions and said it was not a true reflection of the Nigerian Army personnel.

“I want to assure you that we are law-abiding citizens and we are ready to dispense justice on anybody who is found wanting, irrespective of position or rank,” he also said. (NAN)