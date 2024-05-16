Army Eliminates ISWAP Commander Who Recruits Under-Aged Children For Suicide Bombing

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated a commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Mallam Muhammad, in charge of Vehicle Bomb Improvised Explosive Device (VBEID) in Sambisa Forest.

The Troops had gunned down Mohammadu on May 14, when they raided the insurgents’ dens in Ukuba and Njimia in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists kingpin, according to the troops operates a major fabrication workshop where he made Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBVIED) Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosives Device (VBIED) Road Side Borne Improvised Explosive Device (RSBIED).

“Muhammadu had sent many under age children into suicide bombing after conscripting them into believing that when they died they will go to heaven. Among those that he used as human bombs were his three children,” the Army said.

The troops also intercepted a vehicle that was already armed with explosives which was designed to target advancing troops.

The Army said that despite the obvious challenges of difficult terrain and IED threats, its troops have continued to maintain the momentum to pursue and decimate the fleeing terrorists.