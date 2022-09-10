Army Finally Kills Notorious Bandit Behind Attack On NDA Kaduna

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army has killed Musti, a notorious bandit behind last year’s deadly attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The attack on the military school claimed the lives of two officers of the institution – Lt. Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo, while a captain, Major Christopher Datong was abducted

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this on Saturday, said troops also killed scores of bandits around the tollgate general area in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commissioner, another notorious bandit, known as Boderi Isiya, narrowly escaped being killed, adding that corpses and weapons were recovered at the scene, while some of the terrorists eventually died from bullet wounds.

KDSG Security Update: Saturday 10th September 2022



Notorious bandit Boderi escapes by a whisker



-Loses prominent lieutenant, several other fighters pic.twitter.com/ThQ5VkFVTC — SAMUEL ARUWAN (@samuelaruwan) September 10, 2022

The Commissioner said, “Notorious bandit Boderi Isiya has narrowly escaped being neutralized, while his deadly second in command and several other fighters were gunned down by Nigerian Army troops.

“Security agencies informed the Kaduna State Government of this development in an operational feedback.

“A painstaking check with credible human intelligence sources further confirmed that Boderi and his terror group had a bad day at the hands of the combat-ready troops.

“According to the reports, the troops engaged the bandits around the Tollgate general area of Chikun LGA. The bandits scrambled in retreat, only to run into another ambush laid by the troops in Sabon Gida general area.

“The troops engaged the bandits ferociously, and ultimately subdued them.

“Boderi’s deadly second in command, one Musti, was among those identified to have been eliminated, alongside one Yellow Mai-Madrid and one Dan-Katsinawa, with others yet to be identified. Some of the terrorists are battling with life-threatening wounds.

“Musti and Boderi were responsible for the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and kidnappings of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Emir of Bungudu and several other citizens last year.”