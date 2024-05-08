Army Foils Kidnap In Borno, Rescues Five Minors, Two Women

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued seven victims including five minors and two women following a kidnap attempt in some parts of the Borno State.

The troops deployed for Counter-terrorism operations in the North East and North West rescued the victims on May 7, reuniting them with their families.

First, the troops rescued a child who had been abducted by fleeing terrorists and reunited him with his father, Alhaji Musa.

The terrorists, suspected to be fighters of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), were intercepted by the troops in Kulukawiya Village, located in the Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno.

“The encounter resulted in the elimination of a terrorist and the seizure of a loaded AK-47 rifle,” the Army said on Wednesday.

A similar operation in Agunu Dutse Village of Kachia LGA of the state witnessed an attack on residents where assailants reportedly besieged the area.

“The troops promptly arrived at the village and conducted a search and rescue operation leading to the successful rescue of six hostages, including two women and four children,” the Army said.